Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich – Football Match Report – August 14, 2020

Bayern Munich totally embarrassed Barcelona in a 8-2 Champions League win on Friday night to book a spot in the semifinals of the tournament in Lisbon.

The loss was Barcelona’s worst-ever in the Champions League, while Bayern became the first team to score eight goals in a UCL knockout-round game.

The match got off to a cracking start with Thomas Muller putting Bayern ahead early and David Alaba conceding an own goal to Barcelona minutes later to put the scoreline at 1-1 inside of the opening 10 minutes.

Bayern then went back in front just past the 20-minute mark when Ivan Perisic picked up a pass from Serge Gnabry and fired past Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a shot that took a slight deflection and wound up in the roof of the net.

It was 4-1 in Bayern’s favour soon after as a rapid-fire few minutes saw Muller set up Gnabry with a lovely first-time pass for a goal before notching his second of the match at the near post from a Joshua Kimmich assist.

The German champions took the three-goal lead into the dressing room, with Barcelona reeling after an opening 45 minutes that saw them concede four in the opening half of a UCL knockout-round game for the first time in club history.

After the match, Barca defender Gerard Pique said: "I'm in pain. We all are. We can't compete like…