Barcelona star Messi will need treatment but not in danger for Bayern clash, says Setien

The Argentine’s best ankle took a heavy blow from Kalidou Koulibaly in the very first half, raising injury issues after a match-winning efficiency

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien has actually backed Lionel Messi to make it for Bayern Munich after being dropped throughout his side’s Champions League last-16 success over Napoli.

Goals from Clement Lenglet, Messi and Luis Suarez protected a 3-1 win for Barca at Camp Nou on Saturday and a 4-2 aggregate success.

Barca were 3-0 up and had another objective through Messi prohibited for handball in the very first half, and although Lorenzo Insigne’s charge soon prior to the period provided Napoli some hope, they might not discover a method back into the contest versus a durable Blaugrana.

Indeed, Barca’s greatest scare of the night came when Messi decreased from a heavy kick to his calf in winning a charge versus Kalidou Koulibaly, which Suarez stepped in to transform as his captain got treatment.

Setien, however, is positive the Argentine will be fit to deal with Bayern, who damaged Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate, in Friday’s quarter-final.

“He took a strong hit, but he looks okay. It’ll need treatment but I don’t think it’ll be a problem,” he informed Movistar when quizzed on Messi’s physical fitness.

“It’ll be a truly difficult video game. They have actually gone through a tie with a six-goal margin …