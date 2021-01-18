The captain of Barcelona, Lionel Messi has been sent off for the first time ever during his Barcelona tenure. This is due to receiving a red card in the Spanish Super-Cup.

The match in question was between Athletic Club and Barcelona in Seville on 17th January, Sunday.

The Catalan giants lost by 3-2 along with the risk of losing their captain for s few games. This will be decided by the committee of the competition after they consider the foul.

A Foul Affair for Barcelona

Lionel Messi has played 754 games during his Barcelona career. However, this is the first time he was sent off. In addition, this was a finals match for the Super Cup of Spain.

The fated incident took place during extra time. Messi indulged in violent conduct against Asier Villalibre, the forward of Athletic Club. It was seen in the VAR that the incident was regarding the ‘off the ball’.

The rules of the RFEF states that the ban of Barcelona skipper will be implemented in all the domestic games of Copa del Rey as well as La Liga. On the other hand, the reports suggest that he will be banned for 2 games for the foul committed. Nonetheless, the punishment might be doubled to a 4-game ban depending on the way the committee categorizes the removal.

Messi will definitely not be seen playing in the forthcoming matches against Cornella and the local rivals in Copa del Rey. Furthermore, Messi might also miss the La Liga match against Elche during the coming weekend.

Although Manager Ronald Koeman is unhappy with the red card, they are awaiting the official decision that will come within the next couple of days.