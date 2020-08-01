‘Barcelona should be prioritising Ter Stegen contract’ – Goalkeeper deserves lucrative deal, says Bojan

The previous Blaugrana star thinks those at Camp Nou should be doing all they can to keep a tested goalkeeper on their books

Barcelona should be making a brand-new agreement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen “one of their priorities this summer”, says Bojan Krkic, with the Liga giants informed their German goalkeeper is deserving of a lucrative deal.

Discussions relating to fresh terms have actually been held in between those at Camp Nou and their first-choice shot-stopper.

Talks were, nevertheless, postponed throughout a coronavirus-enforced break and no arrangement has actually been reached yet.

Ter Stegen has actually been creating speculation relating to a possible relocation somewhere else, with Premier League heavyweights Chelsea stated to be amongst his suitors.

He is currently connected to Barca through to 2022, however the Catalan giants had actually been wishing to have an extension in location by now.

Bojan thinks they should be doing all that can to get Ter Stegen restrained, with a tested entertainer secret to their future strategies and in a strong position when it concerns requiring parity with a few of the club’s leading earners.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in Marc-Andre ter Stegen,” the previous Barca playertold Sport.

” I think that, throughout these years at Bar ça, he’s enhanced enormously as a keeper and is now among the very best worldwide.

“He’s just 28 that makes me believe …