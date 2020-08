1:39.



Spanish football professional Graham Hunter discusses why Ronald Koeman is set to be selected the brand-new Barcelona supervisor today to take over from Quique Setien

Ronald Koeman is the frontrunner to be the next Barcelona supervisor after the club verified the sacking of Quique Setien.

Setien was sacked in a conference with technical director Eric Abidal simply days after the …