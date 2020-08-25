Barcelona presidential candidate Farre to present vote of censure against Bartomeu amid Messi exit shock

Members of the club will be eligible to sign the motion, which could result in the current president being forced out of Camp Nou

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has announced that he will present a vote of no confidence against current president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday morning.

Farre’s move came on a day when Lionel Messi demanded to leave Barcelona by activating a clause in his contract that would allow him to depart on a free transfer.

All members of Barcelona will be eligible to sign the motion against Bartomeu, which will proceed if it receives enough signatures. In the event of a vote, Bartomeu will be forced out if at least 66 per cent of the total are against him.

Messi’s decision took place amid a backdrop of intense turmoil at Barca which was sparked by the club’s 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final earlier this month.

Following on from that embarrassing loss, head coach Quique Setien and technical director Eric Abidal both left the club with Bartomeu under increasing pressure.

That pressure was turned up even more on Tuesday, with Barcelona fans descending on Camp Nou to voice their displeasure over the uncertain future of Messi. Many were demanding Bartomeu step down.

Farre took to social media to announce his move as he…