Barcelona player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of pre-season return | Football News







One Barcelona player has actually evaluated positive for coronavirus, however the club state he has actually not touched with any of the team that are contending in the Champions League.

Barcelona performed coronavirus tests on Tuesday on 9 gamers – Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets – who are because of return for pre-season training on Wednesday.

One of the 9 – who has actually not been called – returned a positive test. The club state he is asymptomatic and is quarantining in your home.

In a club declaration, Barcelona included that the matter has actually been reported to the health authorities and all of the player’s current contacts have actually been tracked.

The 9 gamers who were evaluated are not part of the first-team team that is set to take a trip to Lisbon on …