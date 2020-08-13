Barcelona outcast Coutinho wants Premier League return, claims agent

Having required through a relocation from Liverpool to Spain, the 28- year-old would delight in the possibility to when again play in the English leading flight

Barcelona- owned Philippe Coutinho likes a go back to the Premier League, his agent, Kia Joorabchian has actually declared, with the similarity Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham all reported to have an interest.

The Brazil worldwide is presently on loan with Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich, who will deal with Coutinho’s moms and dad club in the quarter finals of the Champions League on Friday, however the German side will not endeavour to make his relocation irreversible.

As an outcome, the previous Liverpool preferred discovers himself in transfer limbo, with those at Camp Nou apparently having no strategies to provide the 28- year-old a 2nd possibility to endear himself to the club after stopping working to impress in a Blaugrana t-shirt.

While Joorabchian insists his customer would delight in the possibility to end up for among England’s leading clubs once again, he confessed that the monetary impacts of the coronavirus pandemic might eventually see him back in the Barca team next season.

“At the moment, with Coutinho, he is so focused on getting through the next stage of the Champions League,” Joorabchian informedtalkSPORT “He’s got a huge video game– the club that owns him versus the club he is betting. So he remains in a.