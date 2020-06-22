Barcelona Opera Reopens with Concert for House Plants

Breaking News

Barcelona’s Liceu safari is back in operation after more than a few months of quiet, but its come back concert leaves a lot to become desired … mainly, a human target audience.

In a truly weird sight, typically the musicians for Barcelona’s Gran Teatre de Liceu safari put on a film for almost 2,300 nursery vegetation placed in typically the seats as opposed to people.

Organizers associated with Monday’s conjunction say the aim was to boost awareness of how critical audiences have been in post-lockdown lifestyle, and to think about the deformity of individual life amongst an outbreak. Check in addition to check!

As an extra00 — each of the plants is going to be donated to frontline health employees.

The Concert for the Biocene comes some day after the conclusion associated with Spain’s state of emergency. The country have been one of the toughest hit by simply COVID-19, no less than in Europe, with a lot more than 28,000 deaths.

The Liceu says this hopes typically the show reaffirms the value of fine art, music in addition to nature in addition to paves just how for time for normal exercise.