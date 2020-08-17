‘Barcelona? Impossible!’ – Guardiola’s agent confirms Man City manager’s future

Josep Maria Orobitg has actually eliminated a 2nd spell at Camp Nou for the Catalan coach, with his focus locked on occasions at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola “will stay at Manchester City 100 per cent”, according to his agent Josep Maria Orobitg, with a go back to Barcelona for the Catalan thought about “impossible” at this phase.

The unpredictability which presently exists at Camp Nou has actually resulted in a variety of prospects being related to the high- profile training post.

A devastating end to the 2019- 20 project has actually made Quique Setien’s position illogical, with a man just selected in January set to see a quick stint in the Blaugrana dugout brought to a close.

Barca require to get their next training call right, having actually seen the Liga crown ripped from their grasp by arch- competitors Real Madrid and an embarrassing 8- 2 defeat suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter- finals.

Serious concerns are likewise eing asked of Lionel Messi’s future in Catalunya, while a variety of expected super star entertainers are now stated to be readily available in the summer season transfer market.

It has actually been recommended that a SOS call might be put out to Guardiola, with the 49- year- old having actually formerly invested 4 unforgettable seasons at the Barca helm at the height of their tiki taka- motivated success.

A previous fan favourite from …