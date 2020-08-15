Barcelona have a lot of problems after Champions League thrashing – De Jong

The Blaugrana midfielder went over the humiliating defeat in the competitors’s quarter finals

Frenkie de Jong stated Barcelona’s humiliating 8- 2 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich revealed the beleaguered La Liga giants have a lot of problems.

Barca yielded 8 objectives in a video game for the very first time given that 1946 as the Spanish powerhouse were mercilessly put to the sword by Bundesliga champions Bayern in Lisbon on Friday.

Bayern raced out to a 4- 1 lead at half- time and they did not take their foot off the pedal following the period– Barca removed in the Champions League quarter- finals for the 4th time in 5 seasons.

With Barca in crisis after the outcome and head coach Quique Setien supposedly set to be sacked, star midfielder De Jong dealt with the outcome.

“I think today showed that we have a lot of problems in the team,” De Jong, in his very first season at Camp Nou following his high- profile arrival from Ajax, stated. “I believe tonight revealed that and we understand we have to make a lot of modifications.

“It’s hard for the fans to take too so sorry to them. We have to alter a lot of things I believe.

“We thought we might beatBayern The initially 15- 20 minutes due to the fact that they scored early however we scored the equaliser and had 2 great chances so thought in it of course. You might see that at the …