Barcelona closes temporary morgue in parking garage as coronavirus deaths drop

As deaths increased in March, the funeral chapel, run by the personal firm Mémora, revealed that it made a decision to shut its parking garage and also set up refrigeration systems so employees might keep the overflow of caskets in a refuge.

“We set up refrigeration systems to obtain the very same problems inside the funeral chapels,” firm representative Fernando Sánchez informed The Associated Press.

Over 3,200 sufferers of COVID-19 travelled through the temporary morgue in 53 days of usage, the funeral chapel reported.

Now that the everyday fatality matter has actually dropped dramatically from 900 a day at its top in Barcelona to under 100 as of Sunday, the last of the bodies from the temporary morgue was hidden and also the funeral chapel intended to resume a section of the parking great deal for public usage. It still intended to maintain several of the chilled systems in location, nonetheless, as a backup prepare for a 2nd wave that authorities cautioned might unravel in the coming months.

Barcelona and also the surrounding Catalonia area were just 2nd to Madrid in infection deaths and also infections forSpain Catalonia has actually verified virtually 6,000 deaths and also over 54,000 infections from the infection.

A comparable overflow of COVID-19 sufferers in Madrid led city authorities to transform an ice rink right into a morgue momentarily. They shut it last month.

