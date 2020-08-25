‘Barcelona board look like they want to sell Messi’ – Laporta hits out at Camp Nou ‘incompetents’

A previous president of the Liga giants has actually blasted the present routine for their evident handling of Luis Suarez and their talismanic club captain

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has actually struck out at the “incompetents” presently managing the club, with Josep Maria Bartomeu implicated of disrespecting Luis Suarez and looking to sell Lionel Messi.

Chaos on and off the field has actually swallowed up Camp Nou over current weeks, with much work needed in order to bring back a sense of calm.

Quique Setien has actually been alleviated of his supervisory responsibilities on the back of La Liga title failure and a devastating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Former fan preferred Ronald Koeman has actually been selected in his location, with the Dutchman in the procedure of examining his choices.

It is reported that a person huge call has actually seen long-serving frontman Suarez notified that his services are no longer needed in Catalunya.

Laporta is shocked to find out that Barca might want to part with a striker who has actually struck 198 objectives for the club through 283 looks.

He thinks the South American is deserving of higher regard, with the 33-year-old stated to have actually been informed over the phone that he is totally free to carry on.

Barca are likewise risking of requiring talismanic captain Messi through the exits, with the …