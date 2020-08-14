Barcelona are the best team in the world and must show it against Bayern – Vidal

The intense midfielder is determined his side stay the team to beat in spite of a frustrating season locally

Arturo Vidal has actually stated Barcelona are the best team in the world and that they are figured out to show it against Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter- last onFriday

The Catalan side ended up second in La Liga this season behind strong competitors Real Madrid after a stuttering end to their domestic project.

Quique Setien’s side did handle to beat Napoli in their Champions League last-16 tie nevertheless to establish a mouth- watering clash withBayern

The Bundesliga champs head into the match as favourites after smashing Chelsea, however Vidal fasted to explain that he thinks Barca are the best team in the world and can trigger Hansi Flick’s side issues.

“I heard something but did not pay much attention, I know the Bayern players and what is being said outside is not what they think, tomorrow they are not playing against the Bundesliga teams but against Barcelona, ​​the best team in the world,” Vidal stated.

” I comprehend the fans’ doubt, in the league we did not show our level and that is why we lost, however we have Leo and other excellent gamers, that is why I state that we are the best team in the world and tomorrow we wish to show it.

” I do not understand if I are worthy of to …