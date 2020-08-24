Barcelona and Real Madrid will try to sign Fabian Ruiz in 2021, claims Napoli midfielder’s agent

Miguel Alfaro claims 2 La Liga giants will fight it out for the in- need entertainer next summer season, with transfer strategies postponed in the meantime

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz’s agent has actually declared “Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested and will try to sign him in 2021”.

The Liga giants had actually seen relocations mooted to take the Spanish midfielder back to his homeland in the present transfer window. Funds are, nevertheless, in brief supply throughout a coronavirus pandemic, with even big-spending sides being required to rein in their recruitment aspiration.

That is set to leave Ruiz in his present environments for the upcoming project.

Another season in Serie A will do him no damage, with outstanding development made throughout the last 2 years in Italy.

There will come a time, however, when interest in his services is stepped up once again, with Ruiz’s representative declaring that strategies are currently being pieced together at Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu.

Miguel Alfaro informed Calciomercato: “Barca and Real Madrid are interested in Fabian and will try to sign him in 2021. We’re not in a rush to decide, he has a dedication and offers his absolute best anywhere he plays, his group understands that.

“We do not desire to rush things when we’re deciding. Napoli understands how we’re believing. In any case, what is very important …