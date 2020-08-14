Barcelona 2 – 8 Bay Munich

(*8 *).

In an unbelievable Champions League encounter, Bayern Munich annihilated an insipid Barcelona to reach the semi- finals, winning 8-2 in Lisbon.

The tone was set early on as Thomas Muller – making his 113th Champions League look – scored inside 4 minutes, however it was quickly counteracted by a freak own objective from David Alaba (7 ). The initially- half floodgates then opened as Ivan Perisic (22 ), Serge Gnabry (28) and Muller (31) netted in fast succession.

Quique Setien purchased on Antoine Griezmann at the break and there was a twinkle of expect Barcelona when Luis Suarez made in 4-2 in the 57th minute, however it was brief coped with half of Bayern’s objectives still to come.

After an astonishing solo run from Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich (63) slotted house the 5th prior to a late excess of objectives humiliated an abysmal Barcelona even further. Not to be excluded, Robert Lewandowski (82) saw his objective offered after a tight VAR evaluation.

Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho then netted a late double (85, 89), with the 8th and last objective drawing an upset response from a variety of the Barcelona replaces, who showed more enthusiasm than any of their group- mates on the field over the 90 minutes.

The pressure on supervisor Setien has actually now grown greatly after among the heaviest beats in …