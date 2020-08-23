‘Barca need a coach like Klopp’ – Blaugrana presidential candidate reveals talks with Liverpool’s manager’s representatives

The existing Anfield employer has actually been sounded out for the leading task at Camp Nou, which has actually simply been used up by Ronald Koeman

Barcelona need a coach like Jurgen Klopp, according to Blaugrana presidential candidate Jordi Farre, who states he has actually held talks with Liverpool’s manager’s representatives over the function.

Major modifications are afoot at Camp Nou in the wake of a embarrassing 8- 2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on August 14.

It has actually been recommended that Barca need a restructuring from leading to bottom, with head coach Quique Setien and technical director Eric Abidal the very first to proceed amidst a significant overhaul in both the dressing space and board space.

Setien was sacked 3 days after the loss versus Bayern, prior to Abidal resigned from his post a day later on, with club legend Ronald Koman passed the supervisory reins after stepping down from his position in charge of the Netherlands nationwide group.

Barca’s existing president Josep Bartomeu has actually gotten much of the blame for the existing crisis at Camp Nou, however his period will pertain to an end in the spring of 2021.

A brand-new president will be chosen towards completion of next season, and Farre is presently on the list of prospects to change Bartomeu along with Victor Font and Lluis Fernandez Ala.

The 44- year- old, who likewise ran for the presidency in 2015, …