Barça in turmoil as Messi tells club he’s leaving

Messi has actually informed Barcelona he wants to leave the club right away, a source validated on Tuesday, deepening the turmoil within the Catalan side less than 2 weeks after their embarrassing 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich.

The club source stated Messi, who has actually invested his whole profession at Barca, notified the club about his desire to leave by sending out a burofax, a service utilized in Spain to urgently dispatch a file that needs evidence to 3rd parties.

A 2nd source included that the burofax described a provision in the last agreement the 33-year-old Argentine signed with the club which enabled him to leave free of charge, a provision that ended on June 10 this year.

Under the regards to the agreement which ends in 2021, the only method Messi can leave without the club’s permission is if a competing side pays his release stipulation of 700 million euros ($ 828 million).

The 2nd source stated the gamer’s legal representatives had actually notified the club that Messi wanted to unilaterally rescind his agreement in line with a provision in his agreement.

“The club considers that the contract is fully binding until 30 June 2021,” included the 2nd source.

The Argentine’s demand to leave Barca comes a day after Spanish media reported that brand-new coach Ronald Koeman informed Messi’s buddy and strike partner, Luis Suarez, that he does not want the Uruguayan to remain at the club.

Barca are in the middle of upgrading their team following the 8-2 defeat by Bayern in the Champions League quarter-finals previously this month, which condemned the …