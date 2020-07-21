Barbra Streisand Outrageously Claims President Trump Is ‘Pursuing The Path Towards Fascism’

Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand just completely lost it when she claimed that President Donald Trump is “pursuing the path towards fascism.”

Streisand took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to post an Esquire article that mentions comments made by Jesse Jackson and the late John Lewis in 2016 about the dangers of a Trump presidency.

“Donald Trump and his Administration are now pursuing the path towards fascism,” Streisand, 78, captioned the tweet.

Donald Trump and his Administration are now pursuing the path towards fascism. https://t.co/nc2b8kNfaG — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 20, 2020

“They’re trying to take us back to another period, trying to make it harder and more difficult for people to participate in the democratic process, and we must not allow it,” Lewis was quoted as saying in the article. “We’ve got to win this election. We’ve got to win, I’m telling you.”

The article goes on to claim that because people did not follow this advice, the United States is now comparable to life under former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s military junta:

Not enough people listened. Not enough people heard. And now, the day they warned us about is here… The great modern conservative project turned itself, by those same tiny degrees, into an authoritarian opposition to a democratic republic and all its institutions. Steadily, it abandoned decency, civility, science, reason, and simple humanity. And here we are, at the day Jackson and Lewis warned us about because they had learned clairvoyance under fire when that project began. A crippled nation, literally a sick nation, watching Pinochet tactics in the streets, watching a feckless (or worse) administration* taking actions that actively make the public health situation worse, watching a brutal (or worse) administration* brutalize mothers in Portland and promising to bring those tactics to a number of American cities in advance of a national election, with all that implies and entails.

Streisand has long been showing that she remains one among those who dislike President Trump. Earlier this year, she dramatically warned that America could be “extinguished” if Trump wins re-election in November.

“Every day, he takes another swipe at the pillars of our democracy, but we cannot allow him to irrevocably change this country,” Streisand wrote in a piece for Variety back in March. “The ‘beacon of hope’ that is America could be extinguished if he’s given another four years.”

