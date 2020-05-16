Barbra Streisand Outrageously Claims People Are Dying Because The GOP Doesn’t Believe In Medical Science

Hollywood celebrity Barbra Streisand is recognized for her regular strikes on President Donald Trump as well as the Republican Party all at once, yet this may simply be her most absurd one yet.

Streisand required to Twitter on Thursday at fault American coronavirus fatalities on Trump as well as the GOP although that the infection came from China as well as has actually influenced virtually every nation on the planet. Instead of condemning China, where COVID-19 stemmed, Streisand nonsensically asserted that people in the UNITED STATE are dying from coronavirus because the GOP disregards medical science.

“What has happened to the Republican Party? They say nothing while Trump silences the CDC recommendations and contradicts Dr. Fauci by saying his science-based answer is ‘not acceptable,’” Streisand created. “People are dying because of this failure of the GOP to follow medical science.”

Not quiting there, Streisand proceeded her tirade hrs later on when she created, “The CDC was once the world’s premier public health organization. In a competent Administration, the organization would be at the forefront in this pandemic. Now the White House refuses to even release the CDC guidelines for reopening the country.”

Trump is a saboteur of our public health and wellness. https://t.co/OOo92E1C5v — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 14, 2020

Despite Streisand’s claims that Trump as well as the Republican Party are disregarding the CDC as well as health and wellness specialists,Dr Anthony Fauci himself informed Congress today that there are no problems in between him as well as the head of state. “There is certainly not a confrontational relationship between me and the president,” Fauci stated,according to Breitbart News “As I have mentioned many times, I give advice and opinion based on evidence-based scientific information,” he included, taking place to state that the head of state “hears that. He respects it.” Clearly, Streisand is simply one more oblivious Hollywood liberal that will certainly state definitely anything to pity President Trump as well as his advocates, no matter if it holds true or otherwise.

This item was created by PopZette Staff on May 15,2020 It initially showed up in LifeZette as well as is utilized by authorization.

