Barbra Streisand gifts George Floyd’s daughter Disney shares

Gianna Floyd, whose father died in police custody last month after Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, unveiled on social media marketing that she’s been given stocks in the entertainment company by the Hollywood icon.

In an Instagram post on a free account for the tiny girl, she can be seen proudly holding the share certificate.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” the caption reads.

The post did not reveal how many shares the 78-year-old star bought for Gianna.