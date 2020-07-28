Barbra Streisand Claims Trump Is ‘Mentally Unfit’ For Office During Jay Leno’s Fundraiser For Biden

During a fundraiser for Joe Biden that was hosted by previous late night talk program host Jay Leno, Hollywood stars took turns slamming President Donald Trump like it was their task. Singer and starlet Barbra Streisand had a few of the harshest words for Trump, and she held absolutely nothing back in assaulting him when it was her rely on speak.

“Let’s face it, Trump is unfit, mentally and morally, to hold this distinguished office,” Streisand stated during the fundraiser, which was streamed on Facebook She went on to stack appreciation on Biden, who she referred to as a “decent and ethical man with an open mind and open heart.”

Streisand likewise blatantly lied when she declared that the riots that have actually taken control of the cities of Portland and Seattle are “peaceful.”

“The military was designed to protect us, not attack us. But a few weeks ago, Trump called out the troops against peaceful protesters. That’s what cowards to when they are scared. Donald Trump has failed us,” she stated. “And we cannot survive four more years of his incompetence. I’m sad and embarrassed by his lack of humanity.”

“But Joe Biden understands the anguish we’re feeling right now,” Streisand continued. “He will listen to people rather than greeting them with guns. All they want is justice. It’s as simple as that.”

She likewise stated that Biden would lead with “grace and dignity who has respect for the truth unlike Trump, who doesn’t believe in facts.”

Streisand was the last individual to speak during the fundraiser, which Leno declared raised over $760,000 This is far from the very first time Streisand has actually assaulted Trump, as the 77 year-old star has actually formerly made it clear that she would do and state anything to injure his possibilities of reelection. Earlier this year, she considerably cautioned that America might be “extinguished” if Trump wins reelection in November.

“Every day, he takes another swipe at the pillars of our democracy, but we cannot allow him to irrevocably change this country,” Streisand composed in a piece for Variety back inMarch “The ‘beacon of hope’ that is America could be extinguished if he’s given another four years.”

This piece was composed by James Samson on July 27,2020 It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by authorization.

The viewpoints revealed by factors and/or content partners are their own and do not always show the views of The Political Insider.