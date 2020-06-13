Barbra Streisand Claims President Trump Is ‘Dangerous To Our Health’ During Fundraiser For Biden

Liberal singer Barbra Streisand just came completely unglued during a fundraiser for Joe Biden on Thursday; she lashed at President Donald Trump by outrageously claiming that he is “dangerous to our health” and “unfit mentally and morally to hold this office.”

“Think of how many lives could have been saved if he had paid attention to the warnings and acted earlier,” Streisand said as she condemned Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She conveniently ignored the truth that Trump took action in February to prevent flights arriving from mainland China, weeks before the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed the outbreak a global pandemic.

“In other words, Donald Trump is dangerous to our health. We cannot afford four more years of malice, division and lies, and neither can our planet,” Streisand continued. “We don’t need a bully as a president who picks fights and rules by retaliation. Let’s face it: Trump is unfit mentally and morally to hold this office,” she continued, criticizing Trump’s recent calls for law and order and brazenly claiming — without evidence — he “doesn’t obey the law.”

“He calls himself the law and order president, but he doesn’t obey the law, and he can’t keep the order. This reckless man doesn’t have the wisdom or the character to lead the nation,” she added, going onto describe Biden as “a decent man with an open mind and an open heart.”

“Joe Biden has the empathy we need now more than ever. Black lives mattered then, and they matter now,” the 78-year-old Grammy Award winner said. “The nation has never reckoned with the racism that brought human beings here in chains. No one should die with a knee on their neck.”

Streisand has long held contempt for President Trump, and this just shows that yet again. This woman will do and say any such thing to stop Trump from being reelected, which can be exactly why nothing she says can be trusted.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 12, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

