Barbra Banda decisive as Shanghai Shengli thrash Tabitha Chawinga’s Jiangsu Suning

Barbra Banda continued her excellent type this season after contributing a help in Shanghai Shengli’s 3-0 success over Tabitha Chawinga’s Jiangsu Suning in a Chinese Women’s Super League encounter on Saturday.

Banda was taking on versus Chawinga for the very first time given that they satisfied at the Cosafa Women’s Championship in 2017 when the previous’s Zambia whipped the latter’s Malawi 6-3 inZimbabwe

Banda is marking her launching season in design as she has actually contributed 5 objectives this season to fire Shanghai to top of the log, while Chawinga netted 4 times to keep third-placed Jiangsu in the mix.

Camilla’s fantastic header broke the deadlock for Shanghai following a goalmouth scramble off a complimentary kick in the 17th minute.

Jiangsu came close to discovering an equaliser however were rejected from a free-kick by the Shanghai goalkeeper in the 35th minute.

Ambitious Shanghai nearly doubled their lead when Tang Jiali took the ball in an unsafe position and shot from range however her effort went inches large in the 42nd minute.

After the half-time break, Banda broke through on the right prior to teeing up Shen Mengyu for a simple tap-in from close quarters to double the benefit for Shanghai …