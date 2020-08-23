Barberpub Office Guest Reception Bench Entry Waiting Room Business Chair Medial Spa Salon Beauty Equipment 6154-7008 (White)

Price: $259.90
(as of Aug 23,2020 02:49:14 UTC – Details)
The contemporary styled waiting bench is the perfect choice for a seating option when you need to incorporate a modern classic piece into your space. Stylish, economical, and durable, this bench is built to stand up to the heavy use of a busy environment. The contemporary styled waiting bench has a rectangle shaped seat cushioned covered in Dir high grade vinyl set against a vertically striped upholstered back rest. The result is a bench that sits on its chromed feet confidently in the middle of your salon or against a wall.
Features:
- Assembly is required. Easy to assemble.
- Fits any Salon, Spa Office and Retail waiting areas.
- Heavy duty structure for long lasting use.
- Extra thick seat cushions for comfort and durability.
- High density memory foam along with High grade soft vinyl for comfort & durability.
- Cushion is strongly supported by heavy saddle leather straps riveted to the frame.
- Softly padded for extreme comfort.
- Top and side edges match upholstery color.
- Full grain certified leather, and top quality workmanship.
- Comfortable 2 to 3-seat.
- 1 year manufacturer warranty.
Item Specifications
