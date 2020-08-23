Barberpub Office Guest Reception Bench Entry Waiting Room Business Chair Medial Spa Salon Beauty Equipment 6154-7008 (White)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $259.90
(as of Aug 23,2020 02:49:14 UTC – Details)


The contemporary styled waiting bench is the perfect choice for a seating option when you need to incorporate a modern classic piece into your space. Stylish, economical, and durable, this bench is built to stand up to the heavy use of a busy environment. The contemporary styled waiting bench has a rectangle shaped seat cushioned covered in Dir high grade vinyl set against a vertically striped upholstered back rest. The result is a bench that sits on its chromed feet confidently in the middle of your salon or against a wall.
Features:

  • Assembly is required. Easy to assemble.
  • Fits any Salon, Spa Office and Retail waiting areas.
  • Heavy duty structure for long lasting use.
  • Extra thick seat cushions for comfort and durability.
  • High density memory foam along with High grade soft vinyl for comfort & durability.
  • Cushion is strongly supported by heavy saddle leather straps riveted to the frame.
  • Softly padded for extreme comfort.
  • Top and side edges match upholstery color.
  • Full grain certified leather, and top quality workmanship.
  • Comfortable 2 to 3-seat.
  • 1 year manufacturer warranty.

Item Specifications
★【Multiple choices】Stylish, economical, and durable, this bench is built to stand up to the heavy use of a busy environment.
★【Fashionable style】The contemporary styled waiting bench has a rectangleshaped seat cushioned covered in Dir high grade vinyl set against a verticallystriped upholstered back rest.
★【Quality material】High density memory foam along with Highgrade soft vinyl for comfort & durability. Cushion is strongly supported by heavysaddle leather straps riveted to the frame. And softly padded for extreme comfort.
★【Topquality Workmanship】Top and side edges match upholstery color. Full grain certified leather, and topquality workmanship. Comfortable 2 to 3-seater.
★【Guarante】1 year manufacturer warranty.

Post Views: 51

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR