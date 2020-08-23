Barberpub Office Guest Reception Bench Entry Waiting Room Business Chair Medial Spa Salon Beauty Equipment 6154-7008 (White)



Price: $259.90

(as of Aug 23,2020 02:49:14 UTC – Details)



The contemporary styled waiting bench is the perfect choice for a seating option when you need to incorporate a modern classic piece into your space. Stylish, economical, and durable, this bench is built to stand up to the heavy use of a busy environment. The contemporary styled waiting bench has a rectangle shaped seat cushioned covered in Dir high grade vinyl set against a vertically striped upholstered back rest. The result is a bench that sits on its chromed feet confidently in the middle of your salon or against a wall.

Features:

Assembly is required. Easy to assemble.

Fits any Salon, Spa Office and Retail waiting areas.

Heavy duty structure for long lasting use.

Extra thick seat cushions for comfort and durability.

High density memory foam along with High grade soft vinyl for comfort & durability.

Cushion is strongly supported by heavy saddle leather straps riveted to the frame.

Softly padded for extreme comfort.

Top and side edges match upholstery color.

Full grain certified leather, and top quality workmanship.

Comfortable 2 to 3-seat.

1 year manufacturer warranty.

Item Specifications

★【Multiple choices】Stylish, economical, and durable, this bench is built to stand up to the heavy use of a busy environment.

★【Fashionable style】The contemporary styled waiting bench has a rectangleshaped seat cushioned covered in Dir high grade vinyl set against a verticallystriped upholstered back rest.

★【Quality material】High density memory foam along with Highgrade soft vinyl for comfort & durability. Cushion is strongly supported by heavysaddle leather straps riveted to the frame. And softly padded for extreme comfort.

★【Topquality Workmanship】Top and side edges match upholstery color. Full grain certified leather, and topquality workmanship. Comfortable 2 to 3-seater.

★【Guarante】1 year manufacturer warranty.