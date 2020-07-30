Barack Obama Uses John Lewis Eulogy For Political Diatribe, Attacks Trump

Barack Obama used his eulogy at the funeral of John Lewis to go on a political diatribe, attacking President Donald Trump and Republican Senators.

Obama Compares Trump To George Wallace

“Today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans,” Obama said during his eulogy to Lewis.

“George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators,” he added, comparing the President to the racist Democrat politician, without directly mentioning him.

Obama continued:

“You may no longer have to count the number of jellybeans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations, and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the postal service in the run up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

Former Pres. Obama: “There are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting … attacking our voting rights … even undermining the postal service in run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick!” pic.twitter.com/onKmkIXWau — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020

RELATED: Barack Obama And George Clooney Talk About Beating Trump During Virtual Biden Fundraiser

It’s Never About What They Say It’s About!

Former President Obama then argued that the Senate filibuster, “another Jim Crow relic,” should be removed, in order to “secure the God-given rights of very American.”

“You want to honor John? Let’s honor him by revitalizing the law that he was willing to die for,” he continued, to rapturous applause.

This really is typical of Obama – even at a funeral, he continues to politicize and make diatribes against this President and Republicans, comparing them to seriously racist segregationists and other vile people, when nothing could be further from the truth. If he truly wants to protect the voting rights of Americans, why isn’t he in favour of voter ID?

Simply put, it’s never about what they say on the surface. It’s not about defeating racism, but ensuring Democrats are always voted into office, forever and ever.