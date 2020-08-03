Barack Obama Snubs AOC In Front Of Entire Nation

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was just humiliated in front of America when former President Barack Obama did not include her on a list of over 100 Democratic candidates who he is endorsing as they run for office this November.

Obama released a statement on Monday voicing his support for 118 Democrats running for federal, statewide, and state legislative offices from 17 locales including New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Illinois, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska and Nevada.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama said, according to Fox News. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.”

He went on to add that these candidates make him “optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November but about our country’s future so long after that.”

“So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall,” Obama said. “And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person.”

The former president’s office added that he will be issuing a second wave…