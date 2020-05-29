Barack Obama Says George Floyd’s Death ‘Shouldn’t be Normal in 2020 America’

Amid the chaos, confusion and division being stoked by the present occupant in the White House, Barack Obama‘s voice of calm and cause is chiming in … calling George Floyd‘s demise tragic and painful.

The 44th President of the United States says what occurred to Floyd “shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America” … whereas additionally invoking the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and what just lately went down at Central Park. Obama additionally shared components of conversations he says he is had with pals during the last couple of days following Floyd’s demise.

Check it out … he shared a good friend’s e-mail from a middle-aged African-American businessman who wrote to him, “I cried when I saw the video.” Obama additionally stated a good friend used the highly effective tune that went viral after 12-year-old Keedron Bryant posted his video on Instagram earlier this week.

Keedron, BTW, captioned it merely saying, “Just singing what’s on my heart…hope this blesses someone.” Some of the lyrics embody, “I’m a young black man, doing all that I can to stand. Oh, but when I look around and I see what’s being done to my kind every day, I’m being hunted as prey.”

Obama stated it is regular for everybody wishing for every little thing to “just get back to normal” as a pandemic and financial disaster ravages this nation. He added, “But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.”

The former Prez went on to say what went down in Minneapolis is one thing officers there must deal with to make sure justice is finished, “but it falls on all of us regardless of our race or nation … to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”