Barack Obama raises money for Democrats at John Legend event

Barack Obama helped Democrats raise millions by making an appearance at a fundraiser Sunday night aimed at ensuring the party keeps their majority in the House in November.

The event this weekend was the last installment of a four-part virtual series of events hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and in the four nights she was able to raise $14 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic lawmakers defending their seat and candidates running to either keep or flip districts blue.

The four events were executive-produced by John Legend. The musician and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, are both vocal Trump critics and have become increasingly involved in Democrat politics.

Obama headlined the last night of the ‘Hold the House’ series and said during his remarks that the Democrat-majority House is the only governmental establishment fighting back against President Donald Trump’s ‘lawlessness.’

‘One good reason to keep the House is to keep Nancy Pelosi speaker, and that would be enough,’ the former president indulged the events’ host.

Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, are vocal and avid Trump critics – and Teigen often responds or tweets about her hatred of the president

‘But look, if you look at the last two years or year and a half,’ Obama continued, ‘the House has been the bulwark against a lawlessness that we’ve seen and a disregard for basic democratic norms that has come not just from the White House, but has been enabled by the Republicans in the Senate and, if they had their druthers, the Republicans in the House.’

The comments came as the Trump administration continues to receive criticism for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and massive nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest due to increased tensions and relations between the black community and law enforcement.

Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, is the presumed Democratic nominee set to take on Trump in November.

Democrats are also attempting to keep their majority in the House and defend and take enough seats in the Senate to win a majority there.

The former president asserts that the majority in Congress is needed, especially if Trump earns another term in the White House.

In the 116th Congress there are 232 Democrats in the House to the 197 Republicans, along with one lone Libertarian – Michigan Rep. Justin Amash who flipped from Republican to independent last year.

There are now five vacancies in the House after Georgia Rep. John Lewis died last week after battling pancreatic cancer.

Teigen often tweets she ‘hates’ the president and calls him names like a ‘child,’ ‘twat’ and other profanities

Donald Trump once clapped back at the couple, who have increasingly become involved in Democratic politics, calling Legend a ‘boring musician’ and Teigen his ‘filthy mouthed wife’

In the Senate, Republicans hold the majority with 53 seats to Democrats 45 seats – the two other seats are held by independents who both lean left and caucus with Democrats.

Democrats are fundraising to ‘Hold the House,’ which they flipped blue in the 2018 midterms, but they also want to gain the few seats needed to flip the Senate as well.

Legend, who organized and made sure the fundraising events went off without a hitch, and his wife, often rail against Trump in public remarks or on Twitter.

Teigen directly responds to many of Trump’s tweets, saying ‘I hate you’ and ‘no one likes you,’ and calling the president a ‘child,’ a ‘twat,’ ‘insane’ and several profanities.

Trump clapped back at the couple once in a September 2019 tweet where he dubbed Legend as a ‘boring musician’ and Teigen as his ‘filthy mouthed wife’ when talking about his criminal justice reform push.