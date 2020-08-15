Barack Obama Privately Doubting Biden’s 2020 Chances

Former President Barack Obama might be openly supporting Joe Biden’s run for the White House, however behind the scenes he is apparently singing a really various tune.

Though Biden continuously attempts to press the story that he and Obama are buddies, there are really “lingering tensions” in between the 2, according to a lengthy Politico magazine story.

These stress were showcased to the world back in 2016, when Obama excitedly backed Hillary Clinton’s project. They were made apparent once again in 2020, when Obama invested months declining to back Biden in this election. One Democrat strategist who spoke on condition of privacy stated that Obama has actually privately dismissed Biden’s chances of winning the election.

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up,” the strategist declared Obama stated.

Last year, Obama supposedly informed a 2020 prospect that Biden badly did not have the capability to get in touch with the Democratic electorate, specifically in the essential state of Iowa.

“And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,” Obama stated.