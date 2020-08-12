Barack Obama Praises Biden For Picking Kamala Harris As VP: He ‘Nailed This Decision’

Barack Obama squandered no time at all in speaking up to applaud his previous Vice President Joe Biden for picking Kamala Harris as his running mate, right away releasing a radiant declaration about the choice.

“Joe Biden nailed this decision,” Obama stated, according toAxios “By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.”

Not stopping there, Obama offered his own ideas onHarris SPOILER ALERT: he likes her to pieces, according to his declaration.

Obama included: