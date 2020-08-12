Barack Obama Praises Biden For Picking Kamala Harris As VP: He ‘Nailed This Decision’

Barack Obama squandered no time at all in speaking up to applaud his previous Vice President Joe Biden for picking Kamala Harris as his running mate, right away releasing a radiant declaration about the choice.
“Joe Biden nailed this decision,” Obama stated, according toAxios “By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead.”
Not stopping there, Obama offered his own ideas onHarris SPOILER ALERT: he likes her to pieces, according to his declaration.
Obama included:
” I have actually understood Senator Harris for a very long time. She is more than gotten ready for the task. She’s invested her profession protecting our Constitution and defending folks who require a reasonable shake.
Her own life story is one that I therefore numerous others can see ourselves in: a story that states that no matter where you originate from, what you appear like, how you praise, or who you enjoy, there’s a location for you here.It’s an essentially American viewpoint, one that’s led us out of the hardest times previously. And it’s a viewpoint we can all rally behind ideal …