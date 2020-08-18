Barack Obama names 53 songs getting him through 2020, with Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish on the list

A handful of the year’s greatest tracks, consisting of Eilish’s “My Future” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyonc é, made the cut, as did Khalid and Disclosure’s hit “Know Your Worth.”

And a couple of real throwbacks, consisting of Otis Redding’s “These Arms of Mine,” Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “Could You Be Loved” and Outkast’s 1998 track “Liberation,” were likewise included in the diverse mix.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” Obama composed as he released the playlist.

“As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody — hope you enjoy it.” “WOOOOW!!!!! thank you so much!!!!!” Khalid composed on Twitter, leading a variety of highlighted artists who responded with glee and surprise at their addition. “Wow my president be jamming to my music!!!!,” included Teyana (*53 *), whose track “Made It” was consisted of. John Legend composed: “Thank you, Mr. President,” while Maggie Rogers stated: “LOVE YOU (and Michelle) FOR A VERY LONG TIME.” Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean and Anderson.Paak were consisted of in the mix along with legends from previous generations– consisting of Nina Simone, Bob Dylan and Stevie Wonder. A few of the included artists are likewise on the expense at the continuous Democratic convention, where Obama’s better half Michelle made a psychological speech Monday night condemning present President Donald Trump and making the ethical case for opposition Joe Biden. Obama’s playlist was …

