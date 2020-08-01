Barack Obama Issues Desperate Private Warning About Trump Voters To Top Democratic Donors

Barack Obama has apparently simply cautioned top Democratic donors that this election is far from a lock for Joe Biden since President Donald Trump’s voters are “glued” to rightwing outlets like Fox News and Breitbart News

Over the previous 2 months, Obama has actually raised $24 million for Biden by having discussions with individuals like ConnectedIn creator Reid Hoffman, star George Clooney, in addition to with top celebration leaders,according to The New York Times Donors who have actually paid six-figure amounts have actually been offered the chance to view these discussions on Zoom.

In these talks, Obama declared that since the mainstream media does not reach some Trump fans, they can filter “out any contradictory information” by getting their news from Breitbart News, Fox News, and Rush Limbaugh.

“It’s just glued to Fox News and Breitbart and Limbaugh and just this conservative echo chamber — and so, they’re going to turn out to vote,” Obama apparently stated in a conversation with Illinois Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker.

“What he has unleashed and what he continues to try to tap into is the fears and anger and resentment of people who, in some cases, really are having a tough time and have seen their prospects, or communities where they left, declining,” he apparently included. “And Trump attempts to tap …