Barack Obama Falsely Claims That President Trump Is Attempting To Discourage Voting By Trying To ‘Actively Kneecap The Postal Service’

There’s a longstanding custom in this nation in which previous presidents avoid openly assaulting their followers. Unfortunately, Barack Obama has actually not been following this precedent at all. He has not just continuously assaulted President Donald Trump over the previous couple of years, however likewise made it his individual objective to guarantee that he is not reelected.

While appearing on the “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe” podcast on Friday, Obama utilized more lies to pursuePresident Trump This time, he slammed Trump for assaulting mail-in voting, in spite of the truth that the president has proof to support the assertions that he has actually made about the possibility of scams with this practice.

“What we’ve seen in a way that is unique to modern political history is a President who is explicit in trying to discourage people from voting,” Obama stated,according to Breitbart News “Usually, the Republican Party for quite some time has actively tried to discourage people’s votes from counting in all kinds of ways, whether its voter ID laws or blatant gerrymandering, making it difficult for people in certain precincts to find their polling places.”

“All that stuff is contrary to American democracy, but I think the Republicans’ view has been it’s all fair game as long as it helps us gain power,” …