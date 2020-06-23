Barack Obama and Joe Biden make $4m for Democrat fundraiser

President Obama’s Tuesday night fundraiser with Joe Biden raised $4 million the campaign announced early in the day.

More than 120,000 supporters took the Biden campaign up on its offer to ‘chip in any amount’ to watch the former president and vice president campaign together for the very first time over Zoom, Reuters reported.

Last week the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign announced a ‘grassroots’ fundraiser with Obama, who Biden called his ‘friend and former boss.’

Joe Biden (left) and former President Barack Obama (right) will appear together on Zoom for the first time in the 2020 campaign cycle at a virtual fundraiser that raised $4 million for Biden’s effort to win the White House

Biden’s campaign previously had announced an $80.8 million haul in May.

It marked the very first time he outraised President Trump, who earned $74 million last month.

The Obama event was also announced on the heels of an effective pairing of Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a former Democratic rival who endorsed Biden in April, the same week Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders also joined the ex-vice president’s effort.

The Warren event earned $6 million from 629 people. It was supposed to attract higher-dollar donors.

The Biden campaign previously brought in $1 million from around 36,000 donors partnering Biden with Pete Buttigieg, still another ex-2020 hopeful.

Biden’s been holding a handful of virtual fundraiser every week, while voyaging out of his Delaware home about once a week as he slowly heads straight back on the campaign trail as coronavirus-related lockdowns are lifted.

Biden has talked to community leaders in Wilmington and Dover, delivered a speech in Philadelphia and traveled to Houston to meet up family members of the late George Floyd.

Trump’s campaign and allies have mocked the ex-vice president for hiding in his Delaware home’s basement.

‘Listen, Joe Biden has been training of his basement and campaigning from his basement for 90 days,’ the Trump campaign’s Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said Monday on CNN.

‘Getting up and making a speech in front of 10 people in a empty gym should not be considered reaching the bar for serving as a president of the United States,’ Murtaugh said referencing Biden’s speech on race delivered in Philadelphia. ‘He barely managed to get through that speech.’

But Trump has witnessed the perils of campaigning in the COVID-19 era as he got a lower than expected turnout to his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Arizona.

On Tuesday, the president chalked it around his supporters preferring to look at the rally speech in the home.

‘The Tulsa rallies, despite every one of the horrible, ominous warnings that you people put out over a period of two weeks, the crowd was wonderful. It was a fantastic – these were warriors. It was a fantastic crowd,’ Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for Arizona.

‘But many stayed home and watch television and what happened is Fox, on Saturday night, had the biggest rating in the annals of Fox Television,’ Trump said.