Barack Obama And George Clooney Talk About Beating Trump During Virtual Biden Fundraiser

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and Hollywood star George Clooney sat down during a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden to discuss the importance of beating Donald Trump in this election.

The Zoom call was billed as a virtual conversation between Obama and Clooney, and it was attended by a few thousand people, with tickets ranging from $250 to $250,000 per person.

The two men spent much of the call praising Biden for his empathy and decency while also talking about his decades of experience as a senator and as vice president, according to Deadline.

Unsurprisingly, there was also lots of Trump-bashing, with Obama and Clooney slamming the current administration for making cuts to the federal budget and causing an “unraveling” of geopolitical relationships.

Obama also made sure to kiss up to Clooney by claiming that he was catching up on his movies while in quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic, including the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy and “Out of Sight.”

Clooney was a proud supporter of Obama, endorsing him during each of his presidential runs and even holding a star-studded fundraiser for him at his Studio City, California home back in 2012, according to Breitbart News.

Hollywood actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano posted a screenshot of the Zoom call to Twitter, gushing, “I didn’t realize how bad I needed to hear people speak passionately with love in complete, coherent sentences.”

George Clooney and Barack Obama singing @JoeBiden’s praises right now. I didn’t realize how bad I needed to hear people speak passionately with love in complete, coherent sentences. #TeamJoe #WomenforBiden #ClooneyForBiden pic.twitter.com/Qgd5zQVFOW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 28, 2020

Clooney had said last year that he planned to fundraise like crazy in 2020 in order to ensure that Trump would be “a one-term president.”

“I’m going to stay out of the primaries, [but] I’ll fundraise for anybody that is out there that’s interested in trying to make this president a one-term president,” he told Variety.

While appearing at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Clooney also infamously said that there was no way Trump would beat Hillary Clinton in that year’s election.

“There’s not going to be a President Donald Trump,” Clooney said. “That’s not going to happen. Fear is not going to be something that drives our country. We’re not going to be scared of Muslims or immigrants or women. We’re not actually afraid of anything.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 29, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Jane Fonda and Natalie Portman lead the charge urging Hollywood to defund police and end ‘police terror’

Bernard Kerik: Black Lives Matter’s roots are showing

Suspect taunts cops in viral video, saying ‘Come and get me b***h’: Then they do

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.