Banyana Banyana can win Awcon – Desiree Ellis aims to make history

Having assisted the nation to a maiden World Cup look, the 57- year- old coach is considering a first continental crown

Desiree Eliss states it will ‘take comparable preparation’ to make history and win the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations [Awcon] for South Africa.

The 57- year- old assisted Banyana Banyana’s to a first certification for the Women’s World Cup in France in 2015 after motivating the group to a 4th last of the Awcon at the 2018 edition in Ghana.

With the cancellation of the 2020 Awcon due to the coronavirus break out, South Africa will now concentrate on challenging for the African crown in addition to a 2023 World Cup ticket at the 2022 edition.

Having lost the 2018 African title on charges to Nigeria, the coach who recovered-to- back Caf Women’s Coach of the Year awards, is positive her side can reproduce the great perform at the next continental getaway.

“The experience of having actually played in many finals most likely provided Nigeria the edge however we provided as great [an account] as we got prior to losing on charges which is a lottery game,” Ellis informed Safa.net.

” I believe the gamers were definitely incredible in the method they tackled the entire competition where we completed unbeaten on the field of play.

“They were concentrated on the strategy however their execution of the strategy stated everything and got us through to the last and we …