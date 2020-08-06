Banned protesters send #ZimbabweanLivesMatter viral

Could a social networks hashtag – taking advantage of the energy and anger of the worldwide #BlackLivesMatter phenomenon – assistance accomplish in Zimbabwe what years of street demonstrations, strikes and political projects have so plainly stopped working to do?

Over the last couple of days, in reaction to an especially ruthless, public, prevalent, and on-going clampdown by security forces, the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter has actually gone viral, worldwide.

Celebrities like rap artists Ice Cube, AKA and Lecrae and starlets Thandie Newton and Pearl Thusi have actually revealed assistance for – or a minimum of interest in – what seems a taking off grassroots project versus the federal government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the guy who took over from previous leader Robert Mugabe.

“It captured the imagination of the population. Citizens coming together. I think this is what the whole world felt,” stated the author Tsitsi Dangarembga of the hashtag and the non-political motion behind it.

She was jailed by soldiers last Friday, and later on …