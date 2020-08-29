Banksy’s migrant rescue boat stranded at sea with more than 200 on board By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Banksy funds migrants rescue vessel functional in Mediterranean



By Gavin Jones

ROME (Reuters) – A rescue boat moneyed by British street artist Banksy has actually provided immediate calls for aid, stating it is stranded in the Mediterranean and overloaded with migrants who it has actually been not able to bring ashore.

The Louise Michel, called after a French feminist anarchist, began running recently. It is looking for a safe port for the 219 migrants it has actually gotten off the coast of Libya because Thursday.

The boat, manned by a team of 10, provided a series of tweets over night and on Saturday stating its scenario was getting worse, and appealing fruitless for aid from authorities in Italy, Malta and Germany.

“We are reaching a state of emergency. We need immediate assistance,” stated one tweet, including that it was likewise bring a body bag consisting of the remains of one migrant who had actually passed away.

Another stated the boat was not able to move and “no longer the master of her own destiny” due to her overcrowded deck and a life raft released at her side, “but above all due to Europe ignoring our emergency calls for immediate assistance.”

An Italian charity ship, the Mare Jonio, stated it was leaving the Sicilian port of Augusta to go to help the …