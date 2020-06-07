Banksy shares new artwork supporting Black Lives Matter

The piece consists of a framed black figure with a candle and flowers surrounding it. An American flag hanging overhead has been lit unstoppable by the candle beneath.

Along with the artwork, Banksy made his ideas on systemic racism crystal clear.

“At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine,” Banksy wrote on his Instagram post, that has garnered over 2 million likes.