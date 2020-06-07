Banksy shares new artwork supporting Black Lives Matter

The piece consists of a framed black figure with a candle and flowers surrounding it. An American flag hanging overhead has been lit unstoppable by the candle beneath.
Along with the artwork, Banksy made his ideas on systemic racism crystal clear.
“At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem. It’s mine,” Banksy wrote on his Instagram post, that has garnered over 2 million likes.
“People of colour are being failed by the device. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the folks living downstairs. The faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to correct it. They can’t, nobody will let them in the apartment upstairs.
“This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in,” the artist added.
A Black Lives Matter protest took over the streets of Bristol, England, on Sunday near where Banksy is presumed to have been born. Local police estimated that 10,000 protesters participated.