Banksy-funded rescue boat requires ‘immediate assistance’

The “Louise Michel,” a previous French marine boat, assisted to rescue 89 individuals on Thursday, according to a representative for the vessel.

Its 10-person team later on offered assistance to an additional 130 individuals, consisting of “many women and children,” a post on the boat’s Twitter account stated on Friday night.

The message included that the boat was “reaching a state of emergency” and required “immediate assistance.”

The vessel stated in a series of tweets on Saturday that it was “unable to move” due to its “overcrowded deck,” declaring that no European coastguards have actually reacted to its calls for assistance. CNN is not able to individually validate this claim.

Thirty- 3 of the guests stay “on a life raft” with one departed individual in a body bag, the Twitter account included. Referring to the refugees it is securing, the boat stated they have “experienced extreme trauma” and require to reach a “place of safety.” The pink vessel, called after a French anarchist and purchased by Banksy from the earnings of among his art work, intends to “uphold maritime law and rescue anyone in peril without prejudice,” according to the task’s site. The artist spray-painted the boat with a fire extinguisher and likewise developed an art work of a lady in a life vest, who is revealed extending one hand towards a heart-shaped lifebelt. The image …

Read The Full Article