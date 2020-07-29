Banksy donates his artwork to help fund Palestine hospital – Middle East Monitor

British street artist Banksy has actually contributed among his works, valued at over $1 million, in assistance of a hospital in Palestine.

The triptych will be auctioned at Sotheby’s to contribute towards a brand-new stroke system and purchase kids’s rehab devices at a hospital in Bethlehem in the inhabited West Bank.

The work, entitled Mediterranean Sea View 2017, is divided into 3 areas, and is shown at the Walled Off Hotel, Banksy’s hotel in the occupied city which sits ideal next to Israel’s prohibited Separation Wall.

The work of art consists of 3 oil paintings illustrating views of raving seas and coastline cluttered with orange life vest and buoys, pointing “to the lives lost at sea during the European migrant ‘crisis’ of the 2010s”, according to the description on Sotheby’s website.

“This work juxtaposes an historic fine art genre with grim contemporaneity,” Sotheby’s stated in its sales noting for the triptych.

“Though posing as eighteenth or nineteenth-century paintings of the ‘Natural Sublime’, the present work undermines and subverts the viewer’s expectations to broach a difficult contemporary issue.”

Banksy regularly attends to the battle of Palestinians.

In December, the British artist brought a sombre Christmas spirit to the hotel with a nativity screen called “Scar of Bethlehem”, stimulating the Palestinian-Israeli dispute, which includes a mini Jesus, Mary and Joseph under a performance of Israel’s concrete West Bank barrier pierced by bullet holes.

Israel declares the barrier that cuts through the West Bank has actually been set for its “security”, nevertheless Palestinians see it as a sign of injustice in Israeli- occupied land designated as part of their future state.

In 2018, Banksy triggered a craze after bringing a piece of the wall to main London and including it at the World Travel Market at London’s Excel as part of a stand held by Palestine.