Banksy buys rescue boat to save refugees in central Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

Street artist Banksy has actually purchased a rescue boat to save refugees in distress attempting to get to Europe from north Africa.

The white boat, called Louise Michel, is decorated by the artist’s work consisting of an image of a girl in a life vest, holding a pink security buoy in the shape of a heart.

Yesterday Louise Michel saved 89 refugees from the central Mediterranean, according to the Guardian, and is trying to find a seaport to take the guests.

In September 2019 Banksy emailed previous captain Pia Klemp, who has actually dealt with numerous NGO boats that have actually saved countless individuals:

“Hello Pia, I’ve read about your story in the papers. You sound like a badass. I am an artist from the UK and I’ve made some work about the migrant crisis, obviously I can’t keep the money. Could you use it to buy a new boat or something? Please let me know. Well done. Banksy.”

Despite initially believing it was a joke, Klemp and the other team members proceeded with the task in secrecy, so that it might not be stopped prior to it set sail for the very first time.

Klemp informed the Guardian that she hopes the boat will “outrun the so-called Libyan coastguard before they get to boats with refugees and migrants and pull them back to the detention camps in Libya.”

