Banks told they must provide cash machines within a ‘reasonable distance’ of every UK home

Banks have been told to provide cash machines within a ‘reasonable distance’ of every UK home after lockdown shut 7,200 ATMs.

The Treasury has laid out its expectations after more than 10% of the country’s 60,000 cash machines were shut all through lockdown.

It will not be established what precisely the government means when it refers to a ‘reasonable’ distance, but the Sunday Times has reported it might be around three miles.

Around 7,200 ATMS are currently open out of 60,000 nationwide because of the coronavirus pandemic

The Sunday paper claims cash usage has dropped by around 90% in some parts of Britain, as organizations opt to use contactless card payments to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The pandemic only fueled warnings that Britain could be heading toward a cashless society, after the contactless payment limit rose from £30 to £45 in April.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made a promise in his budget on March 11 to pass laws in order that everyone who needed cash could get it.

Some of the cash machines to close between April and June were too close to open machines, meaning they couldn’t be used without breaking social distancing rules.

Many others were inside premises that had been shut during the lockdown, The Sunday Times reports.

Rishi Sunak served a promise at his March budget to pass laws so that everybody who needed cash could easily get it

Gareth Shaw, head of money at the Which? consumer champion, said: ‘Millions of people have had no choice but to rely on cash during lockdown. It is essential that banks do all they can to ensure clients have access to the services they need and that people’s ability to buy goods and services with cash just isn’t permanently lost.’

Pensioner Johnny Hammond, 82, from Lulworth Dorset, has to drive up a hill on his mobility scooter three miles away to withdraw his state pension in cash.

He told the Sunday Times: ‘It looks if you ask me that they want to do away with cash altogether so they are able to keep a check into your money all the time.’

The Treasury said: ‘We’re co-ordinating work across government, regulators and industry so we could protect access [to cash] for all who needs it, and also have committed to bring forward legislation.

‘This work includes investing over £2bn in the Post Office since 2010, giving people local access to each and every day banking services.’