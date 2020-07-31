Bankrupt Pier 1 becomes a walking zombie

Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), a financial investment company that purchases beleaguered brand names, is paying $31 million for the moribund house products merchant’s name and copyright. The objective is to reboot Pier 1 online and produce “robust ecommerce future for the brand,” the company stated Friday.
REV is co-owned by social networks influencer Tai Lopez and Alex Mehr, the co-founder of online dating siteZoosk
.
The business buys so-called zombie brand names that it thinks can be restored online. REV purchased Dressbarn’s brand name in 2015 from the newly bankrupt Ascena Retail Group
and states it has actually developed into a effective online company. It likewise owns the Linens ‘n Things brand name, Franklin Mint and is the lead bidder forbankrupt Modell’s Sporting Goods.
“In just eight months, we were able to turn around Dressbarn’s entire business,” Mehr stated in a declaration. “The biggest thing we did was meet consumers where they already were: online. After seeing its near immediate success, we knew this model would work very well with Pier 1 as well, whose fans have been buying home goods for almost 60 years.”
Pier 1 is signing up with a congested area online filled with established rivals. Shoppers have actually significantly relied on Amazon (AMZN)
, Wayfair (W)
, Etsy (ETSY)
and other e-commerce organisations. Big- box chains such as Target (TGT)
and Walmart (WMT)
have actually likewise enhanced their house products offerings recently.
And then there's Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Tuesday Morning (TUES), competing house products sellers that have actually likewise had a hard time recently from a number of the very same forces pressing Pier 1. Bed Bath & Beyond revealed previously this month it's closing around 200 stores over the next 2 years, and Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy in May and is closing a 3rd of its shops.