Bankrupt Pier 1 becomes a walking zombie

Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), a financial investment company that purchases beleaguered brand names, is paying $31 million for the moribund house products merchant’s name and copyright. The objective is to reboot Pier 1 online and produce “robust ecommerce future for the brand,” the company stated Friday.

REV is co-owned by social networks influencer Tai Lopez and Alex Mehr, the co-founder of online dating siteZoosk

.

The business buys so-called zombie brand names that it thinks can be restored online. REV purchased Dressbarn’s brand name in 2015 from the newly bankrupt Ascena Retail Group and states it has actually developed into a effective online company. It likewise owns the Linens ‘n Things brand name, Franklin Mint and is the lead bidder for bankrupt Modell’s Sporting Goods.