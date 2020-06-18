Bank of England announces £100bn stimulus to help UK economy through coronavirus pandemic

The Bank of England has kept interest rates at 0.1 per cent and pumped an additional £100bn to the economy in a bid to help the UK out of what is expected to be its deepest recession in more than 300 years.

Analysts had forecast that rates would remain unchanged and the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would expand its bond-buying programme, or quantitative easing, by £100-£150bn.

The additional £100bn announced on Thursday takes the Bank’s total quantitative easing – efficiently printing new money – to £745bn.





Eight of the nine-strong MPC voted in favour of the stimulus with th Bank’s chief economist Andy Haldane the only real member to vote against, minutes from MPC showed.

It came as stock markets slid on Thursday amid fears over rising coronavirus cases all over the world. Germany’s Dax index was down 0.4 percent, France’s dropped 0.6 per cent.

The Bank warned last month that the economy would contract by 30 per cent in the first half of the entire year – its worst performance since the early 1700s.

Official figures released a week ago show that gross domestic product (GDP) slumped by way of a record 20.4 percent in April as the country endured the full month of lockdown conditions, and has now contracted by way of a quarter because the Covid-19 outbreak began.

The UK is forecast to be hit hard economy is forecast to be hit harder than that of any other developed nation.

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said last month that UK output will shrink 11.5 per cent in 2010 or 14 per cent when there is a second wave of coronavirus cases.

