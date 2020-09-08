Bank battle stirs tensions between European capitals

Since the start of the year, France, Italy and Poland have been battling to provide the next head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the multilateral lender set up to help former Soviet economies with their transition to the free market.

For the EBRD, the outcome of the contest will be significant, as the lender prepares for the latest expansion in its original mission in eastern Europe — this time to sub-Saharan Africa.

After months of wrangling, the contest appears to have narrowed to a two-horse race between France’s Odile Renaud-Basso and Italy’s Pier Carlo Padoan — and Poland is crying foul.

Tadeusz Koscinski, Poland’s finance minister, and his country’s candidate for the post, complained to the Financial Times that the bloc’s biggest players were riding roughshod over other states in the process of finding the next EBRD president.

On Monday, he wrote to finance ministers urging them to use a meeting in Berlin this week to make another attempt at coalescing around a single EU candidate — on a one-country, one-vote basis which would give an equal voice to all member states.

“It’s a dark cloud on how the democratic process in the EU works, and it seems to be the French and the Germans dictating to everyone else more and more openly,”…