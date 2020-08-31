Bangladesh Restores Internet to Rohingya Camps

Bangladesh brought back internet gain access to in Rohingya refugee camps and surrounding neighborhoods on Friday after an almost year-long blackout, stating pressure from global groups led to the modification.

When the federal government enforced the restriction on internet services at the 34 refugee camps in southeastern Cox’s Bazar district onSept 3, 2019, authorities at the time stated they were looking for to make sure security for the Rohingya population. The obstruction left Bangladeshis who reside in neighborhoods that surround the camps in the border area without internet service too.

“Many local and foreign organizations insisted on lifting the ban, and we listened to them,” Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal informed BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

Mohammad Illiyas, secretary of the Arakan Rohingya National Union, thanked the federal government for raising the restriction.

“It seems, we have received a new ray of hope. We were thrown into the ‘Dark Age’ and now we get back to normalcy,” Illiyas informed BenarNews. “Now, our children can enroll in online classes. They will spend some quality time here in the camps and life will be easier.”

More than 740,000 of about 1 million Rohingya in the Cox’s Bazar camps had actually gotten away from Myanmar’s Rakhine state amidst a ruthless military crackdown that started on Aug …