Bangladesh Records First Rohingya COVID-19 Death

A 71-year-old Rohingya man who died on the weekend has posthumously examined constructive for COVID-19, changing into the primary resident of crowded refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh identified to have succumbed to the illness, well being officers stated Tuesday.

The grim milestone got here lower than three weeks after the primary Rohingya refugee examined constructive for coronavirus. By Tuesday, the variety of Rohingya contaminated on the camps had elevated to 29.

“The old man was admitted to a health center at the Kutupalong camp after suffering from coronavirus symptoms on May 30 and died that night,” Dr. Abu Toha M.R.H. Bhuiyan, well being coordinator of the Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRRC), informed BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on-line information service.

“Doctors collected a sample for testing and the result was found to be positive today.”

Nine members of the person’s household have been positioned in isolation and are being monitored, Dr. Toha stated, becoming a member of near 200 different Rohingya in quarantine as a result of publicity to contaminated individuals.

A neighbor stated the deceased man had lengthy suffered from hypertension and kidney complaints.

“Nobody realized that he was suffering from coronavirus. The news came as a shock to us,” Mohammad Shafi, a Rohingya college instructor, informed AFP.

“In recent weeks a lot of people in the camps are suffering from fever, headache and body pain. But most think they got sick because of the change of weather. They don’t bother to get tested for coronavirus,” he was quoted as saying.

New spike in circumstances nationwide

Authorities say they’ve taken intensive precautions to comprise infections within the refugee camps, that are residence to greater than 1.1 million Rohingya. Most of them fled from neighboring Myanmar following a army crackdown in August 2017.

With the assist of worldwide businesses and reduction teams, the federal government is making ready amenities containing 1,900 beds to deal with potential Rohingya sufferers. About 8,500 hand-washing facilities have been arrange at camp entrances, stated Saikat Biswas, a spokesman for the Inter Sector Coordination Group, which oversees humanitarian support to refugees in southeast Bangladesh.

Across Bangladesh, COVID-19 infections and deaths have been rising sharply, at the same time as the federal government on Sunday allowed companies and places of work to reopen on a restricted scale, and mass transit to function with social distancing protocols. Only instructional establishments stay closed.

Steadily rising every day an infection charges nationwide hit a brand new excessive of two,911 on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative tally to 52,445.

Meanwhile, 37 new deaths introduced the general COVID-19 demise toll to 709, based on a every day replace from Nasima Sultana of the Directorate General of Health Services.

Globally, greater than 6.three million individuals had been contaminated by COVID-19 and greater than 377,000 had died as of Tuesday, based on knowledge compiled by illness consultants at U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated on-line information service.