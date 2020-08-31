Bang & Olufsen’s $800 noise-canceling headphones copy the best part of Microsoft’s Surface Headphones

Bang & Olufsen has announced its new Beoplay H95 noise-canceling headphones for the steep price of $800. You can get a stellar pair of headphones for much, much less than that, but the audio specialist is hoping to leapfrog Sony, Bose, and other headphone makers in craftsmanship and sound quality. With their lambskin ear pads (with memory foam inside), aluminum frame, and leather headband, these certainly look the part of top-end, premium headphones.

With the H95 headphones, Bang & Olufsen also copied one of the best things about Microsoft’s Surface Headphones: the dial controls. You can twist the dial on the right ear cup to adjust volume and the one on the left to control the adaptive noise cancellation. That’s exactly how the Surface Headphones work, but Bang & Olufsen claims this idea is “inspired by the focus rings on the lenses of high-end cameras.” Okay. If you say so. It’d be refreshing to see one tech company credit another for an inventive approach, but oh well. Either way, Bang & Olufsen says that these dials “move with precision and just the right amount of smooth resistance.” And they’re textured, so they’re easy to feel out when you’re wearing the headphones.